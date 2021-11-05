EFE.- Send an email or e-mail, despite what many may think, it also generates greenhouse gas emissions, and companies and users can modify their habits to make much more efficient use of this communication tool and thus help in the fight against climate change.

Thinking about the carbon footprint of an email is difficult because most of the elements used to send or receive it are not visible, but we must be aware that mailbox providers and telecommunications operators use equipment and that the devices we use to send or read them we keep on 24 hours a day in many cases.

“Once we are aware of this entire chain we begin to understand the impact that sending an email has on the environment“, Explained the international vice president of Customer Engagement of Validity, Guy Hanson, who has pointed out that an estimated 100 billion emails are sent daily, 85% of them spam (unsolicited).

Therefore, limiting these unwanted mass shipments should be a priority for the authorities, according to this executive, who explained that sending an email without attached documents implies an average carbon footprint of 1 gram, a figure that increases to up to 50 grams in the case of promotional emails with many images.

In addition, the carbon footprint of our devices, the internet and the systems that support them represent about 3.7% of the world’s greenhouse emissions, the equivalent of those generated by aviation, added Hanson.

Don’t miss: Global carbon emissions rebound almost to pre-pandemic levels

The starting point for reducing carbon emissions is to make companies and consumers aware of the consequences of their actions and to know that sending fewer emails will only be part of the solution because the infrastructure they use exists regardless of whether they are shipped or not.

According to the executive, service providers (ESP) should stop operating with pricing models based on CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions), which imply that more volume is cheaper, and replace them with results-based rates and that reward efficiency .

For its part, mailbox providers (MBPs) like Gmail or Microsoft would have to raise energy efficiency of their server farms, and telcos should commit to carbon neutrality.

The sending organizations would have to prioritize quality over quantity in their email campaigns, better segmenting their subscriber lists to get the message to the really interested people, at the right time and in their main account; reducing the size of the images or suppressing emails that generate bounces (for example, because an address is wrong).

On the side of the recipients, the options are to unsubscribe from subscriptions that do not really interest them, instead of limiting themselves to deleting an email, and using preference centers.

As for personal emails, we should think, is this email really necessary? according to Hanson, who has advocated avoiding one-word replies like “thank you” or “hahaha” and cutting threads so that only the most recent content is sent.

Another way to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint would be by turning off our devices when we are not using them or charging them at times of lower consumption, he added.

However, he has stressed that sending a typical letter generates an average carbon footprint of 140 grams, which is why he has encouraged organizations that still send mass mailings, such as banks or energy companies, to transfer this traffic to the mail. electronic, but always in a socially responsible way.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed