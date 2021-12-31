Origin and development of the Abdala vaccine

On July 9, 2021, Cuban scientists fulfilled one of the greatest achievements of biotechnology and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by obtaining, by the Cuban regulatory authority, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices (CECMED), authorized the emergency use of Abdala, the first anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed and produced in Latin America.

Days before, on June 21, Marta Ayala Ávila, general director of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in charge of the development of the vaccine, announced that in the phase III clinical trial, with its three-dose scheme, it demonstrated a 92.28 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease caused by the virus.

The result is due to the fact that, of the more than 48 thousand volunteers from the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantánamo involved in the trial, 153 developed symptoms 14 days after the last dose was applied and had a positive PCR.

Another 142 of them corresponded to the placebo group and 11 to those who received the vaccine, none had had previous exposure to the viral infection, as it was corroborated by determining total antibodies at the beginning of the investigation.