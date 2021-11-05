The combination of current technology and previous research made it possible to develop an immunization against the disease that has caused the most serious pandemic in the last 100 years. Within a year of the first official contagion, the first option was ready. While now it is not only one but there are about 20 options available. All have passed the stages of clinical trials and have shown correct operation. The problem is that not all of them have been endorsed internationally. Do you know how effective the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines are?

It is a relevant issue because yesterday the highest health agency gave the go-ahead to Covaxin. It is a biological produced by the Bharat Biotech laboratories and in this way it will now be easier to distribute. In addition, the options are now increasing to provide protection to the population of the entire planet.

Based on the above, now there are seven immunizations that have obtained this recognition.

Pfizer / BioNTech.

Modern

Sinopharm.

AstraZeneca.

Johnson & Johnson.

Sinovac.

Covaxin.

With the above in mind, WHO has the authority to review all proposed projects to authorize their emergency use. Although pharmaceutical companies are not required to register their vaccines with the highest authority, it is a process that is recommended.

Inclusion on the WHO emergency use list allows the quality, safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines to be assessed and is a prerequisite for vaccine delivery through the COVAX Mechanism. It also allows countries to accelerate their own regulatory approval to import and manage biologics.

For its part, the WHO has mentioned on several occasions that it only authorizes the options that have submitted their complete documentation and show correct operation. By this he means that their efficacy is greater than 50 percent and they do not cause serious side effects among those who are inoculated.

When taking into account the efficacy of the vaccines against Covid-19 approved by the WHO, it is observed that the one that offers the best results is that of Pfizer. While at the opposite point is that of Sinovac. Although in the end all have shown that they generate antibodies and fulfill the function of avoiding serious pictures of the disease.

Options authorized in Mexico

It is also striking that all of them have the permission of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for emergency use in Mexico. Although some such as Covaxin have not yet been applied because the shipments have not been purchased.