The end of the year is approaching and although it seemed that the pandemic was in a calm situation, now it is not. Despite the fact that some countries had achieved relative control in the number of new cases, everything changed with the appearance of the Omicron Variant. It has surprised by its enormous number of mutations that move it away from the original virus. One of the consequences is that the vaccines designed against Covid-19 are less effective and that can generate new problems.

What is known so far is that the first reported case occurred in South Africa on November 24, 2021. The epidemiological situation in that nation has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the last of which was predominantly the Delta variant. .

In recent weeks, infections have increased considerably, coinciding with the detection of this mutation. The first known confirmed infection was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021.

How do current vaccines work?

In this case, the greatest characteristic of the Omicron Variant is that it has more than 30 mutations. For the same reason, it is estimated that it may be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original virus. In the end, this results in vaccines against Covid-19 not generating the same result as against other strains.

As a result of the above, pharmaceutical companies are now working to modify the formulas of their biologics. The objective is to adapt the inputs to offer better protection. In addition, some have also changed their original scheme to request the application of a booster dose. Meanwhile, the biggest question is about the effectiveness offered by each immunization against this new variant.

Pfizer

Based on preliminary studies, this vaccine provides 33 percent protection against infection. Although when it comes to risk of hospitalization the figure increases to 70 percent. In any case, it is quite low and that explains why some people who already had the complete scheme have been infected.

Modern

The pharmaceutical company has not yet revealed the results of its tests, although it has recognized that the biological could be weak. For the same reason, now it is requested to receive an additional dose to increase protection in people.

AstraZeneca

The results of the trials are also not known but it has been inferred that the two doses would be insufficient to protect against this new mutation.

Johnson & Johnson

Of the current Covid-19 vaccines, it is the one that has shown the poorest results against the Omicron Variant. It is partly caused by the fact that only one dose is applied. With this in mind, the ideal would be to change the scheme to add a second injection. In addition, it is also working to modify the formula of the biological.

Sputnik V

Although it has not been possible to prove, the Gamaleya Institute of Russia affirms that its vaccine has “a high neutralizing activity”. In any case, it has been proposed to apply a booster dose that would consist of Sputnik Light and thus achieve a level of protection of 80 percent against the new mutation.