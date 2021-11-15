If you drink, don’t drive, but don’t take a scooter either.

The maximum allowed blood alcohol level for general drivers is 0.25 milligrams per liter. Generally, a grown man would go over this limit by having a second third of a beer. A car is not a scooter, but, as we discovered today, there is also a “significant deterioration in driving performance by about half, from an alcohol level of 0.3 milligrams per liter.”

The study, from the Düsseldorf and Munich institutes of forensic medicine that assessed the driving risks for drivers of so-called e-scooters. According to their research, “even moderate alcohol consumption significantly reduced the driving performance” of these small vehicles. Between a consumption of 0.3 and 0.7 milligrams per liter, driving quality was reduced by about half, and exceeded 1.3 milligrams per liter (the equivalent of the intake of three combined by an adult woman ), fell to an average of about 25% of the sober driving level. Fortunately, all the participants, including those in the control group, wore all kinds of individual physical protection, so no one was injured.

More difficult than the bike. The scooter may seem like an innocent, safe, painless vehicle. Another previous study by the Institute for Transport Research and the German Aerospace Center analyzed the parts of people injured in accidents with these scooters only to confirm that, for every million kilometers traveled, they are injured four times more than bicycle drivers and six times more than pedestrians.

Back from party drunk. It is one of the black spots of the so-called personal mobility vehicles: it is late, you have drunk, you want to go home and there is no subway or buses: well I take a scooter. According to official statistics, 18.3% of accidents with electric scooters were due to the influence of alcohol, and many are in this narrated scenario. A survey in Oslo revealed that 43% of electric scooter drivers had driven a scooter at some point in excess of the legal blood alcohol level, and that they considered it “unlikely” that they would be stopped at a breathalyzer test.

Why is there a sense of impunity. In our country, a person is punished whenever it is detected that he has used an electric scooter having ingested more than 0.25 milligrams of alcohol in expired air. But, given that the maximum they can give you is an administrative sanction and that it will never lead to a crime or will mean loss of points or withdrawal of the card, there is an indirect legal incentive to these practices.