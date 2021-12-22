EEG Grand Final kicked off the last program of 2021. (Photo: TV Capture)

20:14 GAVE HIM THE FIRST 100 POINTS! Pancho Rodríguez beat Hugo García on an extreme circuit.

Pancho Rodríguez proved that he is the best competitor of the season by winning the extreme circuit in the final. (Photo: TV Capture)

20:05 Pancho Rodríguez faces Hugo García. The ‘Pitbull’ will seek to get the first 100 points for the ‘fighters’.

20:02 Azul takes the challenge and gives 100 more points to the ‘warriors’.

Azul beat Melissa Loza and gave 100 more points to the ‘warriors’. (Photo: TV Capture)

19:50 The second confrontation of the extreme circuit will be between Melissa Loza and Azul.

19:47 Matías beat Said Palao and gave the first 100 points to the ‘warriors’.

Matías took the first 100 points. (Photo: TV Capture)

19:40 EEG duels begin. The first to be measured are Said Palao and Matías.

19:34 END OF THE FIRST GAME! The warriors take 25 points and tie the combatants. Both teams have 50 points.

19:32 Point for the ‘warriors’, Azul beat Melissa and the score was 5-2.

19:30 Again the ‘warriors’ are up by two points.

19:29 The ‘fighters’ do not give up and take the fifth point, leaving the score 3-2.

19:27 Round man. The point is taken by the ‘warriors’.

19:25 Azul wins the mixed round and gives the ‘warriors’ the second point. The scoreboard gets 2-1 the scoreboard.

19:24 The second point is taken by the ‘combatants’.

19:20 The first game of the night begins. The first point is for Patricio Parodi of the ‘warriors’.

19:14 The champion will be defined in the next two competitions. The fourth game is worth 25 points, while the final circuit is worth 100 points.

19:13 The EEG conductors, Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel, mentioned the scores achieved so far by each team. The ‘fighters’ have 50 points, while the ‘warriors’ have 25 points.

19:11 The grand finale begins! Today the champion of the 2021 season will be known

PREVIOUS

The day of the Grand Final has arrived, the last program of 2021 of This is War. The ‘fighters’ and ‘warriors’ will be measured in different competitions to find out who is the best of the season, although the ‘red-green’ team is ahead.

Despite the fact that the teams have been reduced for no reason, since several of the members were strangely left out of the program, the competition must continue to give a winner.

On the side of the ‘combatants’, who only made it to the final five, they are Said Palao, Pancho Rodríguez, Facundo González, Ignacio Baladán and Melissa Loza . Likewise, the team of ‘warriors’ is made up of eight members, of which stand out Luciana Fuster, Angie Arizaga, Azul, Hugo García, Matías, Jota Benz, Elías Montalvo and Patricio Parodi.

It should be noted that the first date of the Grand Final was held on December 20, with the ‘combatants’ remaining as winners after winning two of three rounds of the competition.

Also, at the beginning of the program, Gian Piero Díaz announced that this would be his last final in reality, because for personal reasons he has decided to step aside from the program.

WHO WAS THE BEST COMPETITOR?

Azul Granton, Paloma Fiuza, Melissa Loza and Ducelia Echevarría fought in a tough contest in Esto es Guerra, in order to achieve the coveted title of Best Competitor 2021.

Finally, as promised to Gian Piero Díaz, Ducelia Echevarría ended up taking the title of best competitor of this season, causing great joy among her teammates.

PANCHO RODRÍGUEZ CONSECRATES HIMSELF AS THE BEST COMPETITOR AND CRIES WITH EMOTION

Pancho rodriguez managed to be crowned the best EEG competitor, achieving the lowest time in the final circuit.

This special moment was lived while Patrick Parodi He was trying to finish the circuit, because Pancho Rodríguez, seeing that his partner could not overcome it, began to cry, being at that very moment embraced by his companions.

It should be noted that the Chilean in recent weeks has been related to Yahaira Plasencia, this after they were protected in a very affectionate situation, so many thought that he would arrive distracted at the competition.

The truth is that Pancho Rodríguez was finally able to recover his best level and show all the people who criticized him that he can still give a lot of competition in reality.

