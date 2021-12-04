Edward Snowden, whistleblower from the National Security Agency, said He was concerned about how some privileged individuals or companies in the digital space might use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in the video game industry.

Speaking to the Ethereum co-founder, Gavin Wood, At the BlockDown DeData online conference on Friday, Snowden said that while he had seen some cases of using non-fungible tokens to raise funds for causes, he worries that technology “creeps into video games.” The whistleblower described certain aspects of the metaverse as “horrible, and heinous, and tragic” for pretending to capitalize on the virtual escapades of the users.

“We have people who are trying to [inyectar] an artificial sense of scarcity in a post-scarcity domain “, Snowden said. “I think the community should try to divert the arc of development so as not to inject an artificial and unnecessary scarcity to the benefit of some kind of investors.”

Edward Snowden speaking at BlockDown DeData

Wood appeared to disagree with Snowden’s claims about NFTs in games, equating virtual artifacts within games to artists selling NFTs of their own music. However, Snowden countered that gamers “do not pay for a guaranteed product,” but instead they buy the “opportunity of something, without the promise of something”, leaving the space open to exploitation.

“I have no problem with game developers restricting access to their product in the same way that they have for decades already,” Wood said. “I see NFTs as a more agile way to restrict access to your product.”

Snowden and Wood’s comments come at a time when video game companies appear to be casting a wider net for the adoption of digital assets and NFTs. Andrew Wilson, CEO of large video game company Electronic Arts said in November that NFTs and play-to-earn games are the future of the industry. There seems to be interest from users as well: On Wednesday, the game NFT Guild of Guardians announced that it had sold more than $ 5 million of its native tokens before its launch in Q1 2022.

Speaking from Russia, where he has been in exile since 2013, Snowden has continued to give interviews and express his views on Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto space.. The NSA whistleblower used BTC to pay for the servers he used to leak thousands of documents to journalists before leaving the United States.

