However, in Mexico, the educational priority has been limited to increasing coverage, understood as more girls, boys and young people attending school. Thus, while the years of schooling have increased, what Mexican students know is far from what those from other more advanced countries reflect.

The pandemic complicated this situation, since the education model distance it has not been as effective in generating knowledge and retaining students. Although there is no measurement official Regarding educational lag, the available evidence shows that this phenomenon is serious, especially for people with fewer resources.

Mexicans First, together with the Center for Educational and Social Studies, they evaluated 2,000 students between the ages of 10 and 15 from the southeast of the country and found that almost 62% of the sample does not understand a fourth grade text and just over 88% could not solve a third grade problem.

Learning is like working with building blocks: if there are gaps in the base, the stability of a tower is put at risk. Therefore, the short-term effects affect the educational future of students. A study of CEEY shows that if the loss of knowledge from the closure of face-to-face classes is not addressed, this gap may increase over time to represent a delay of between 1.29 to 2.14 years with respect to the expected learning, and up to three years for school-age children of the South of the country.

Despite the bleak outlook, the Federal Government’s budget does not recognize the need to invest in quality education. While the budget education increased 1.9% in real terms, the resources will be used for scholarships, salaries and the Escuela Es Nuestra program (direct transfers to improve schools). Where was the teacher training? How will the Federation support educational entities and communities to improve the quality of classes?

The problem is enormous and although the Federal Government is the rector of the educational system, other levels of government can implement actions to overcome the educational crisis that the pandemic has generated. Everything adds up from supporting the opening of schools that have not opened to evaluating the lag and correcting it. What state and municipal governments will be willing to get involved with innovative actions to improve the future of their students?

Editor’s note: Fátima Masse is Director of Inclusive Society at IMCO. Follow her on Twitter as @Fatima_Masse . The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author alone.

