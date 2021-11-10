In accordance with Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate Organization, if the COVID-19 pandemic and our efforts to control it have taught us anything, it is that global crises require global solutions. Therefore, in the context of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 (COP26), it is important to remember that education was always important as a driver of positive change. Learning must inspire and empower the next generation to decisively address climate change.

This collaboration includes a wide variety of academic and intellectual disciplines. Undoubtedly, much of the credit went to the scientists, but it is also important to note that the collective initiatives were made possible by statisticians, experts in human geography, economists, behaviorists, communicators and many more.

Due to the complexity of attending this pandemic, at least part of the responsibility for educating the citizens of tomorrow falls on schools, teachers and educators, able to participate in the kind of collaboration and exchange of ideas that we will need to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary learning is an essential part of this set of tools, since problems of this magnitude can only be solved from different points of view. But teaching and learning must also be based on a cycle of inquiry, action and reflection in which active participation assumes a leading role.

In addition to eliminating compartmentalization and isolation from subjects, the future of curriculum design must focus on three areas to ensure that the next generation is prepared to tackle climate change.

Sustainability must be a fundamental element of the courses and disciplines. This includes, among others, the natural sciences and subjects such as Geography, Design Technology, Economics and Business Management. We want a sustainable planet and we ask students to consider how the relationship between people, the planet and development is essential to achieve sustainability, as well as the connections between isolated subjects.

The curricula of the future must foster an organic relationship between learning in the classroom and sustainable actions in the community so that students can contribute to sustainability in practical ways. They must adapt learning to the context of the school: its time, place and community. Authenticity of learning is critical as learners must understand how their learning can manifest itself in the real world.

Curriculum and pedagogy should inspire students to make a difference and contribute to society as global citizens. We must promote the importance of “principled action”: making responsible decisions and exploring the ethical dimension of the decision to act or not to act. Students should be encouraged to explore global and local issues in a way that is not limited to awareness, but also involves commitment. They should also be encouraged to explore their own involvement, what they can do to bring about the change we need.

The pedagogy and curriculum of the future should create opportunities for students to inquire about the future of humanity and contribute to it in a positive and active way. They must enable young people to make connections between subjects and disciplines, between their values ​​and passions and those of the communities around them.

Throughout history, schools and teachers have adapted to address many of the problems that afflict society, and the climate crisis is undoubtedly the most serious of all. It is time for education to change again. The ultimate goal of education should be the prosperity of current and future generations, so that they live in harmony with the Earth and leave in better conditions for all the people who inhabit it.

RGP