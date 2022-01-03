Do you want to earn more money? Go to college. The wage gap between skilled and unskilled workers has widened in all Western countries in recent years. In some, as in the United States, the level of education accurately predicts the income threshold of any citizen. In others, such as Spain, it is less relevant, although it conditions what we will earn in the future.

All of this is true for legitimate jobs … And illegitimate ones.

The mafia case. This is illustrated by this study prepared by three economists and focused on the annual earnings of members of the American Mafia during the 1940s. Their conclusions are clear: criminals with university studies earned between 7.5% and 8.5% more than the rest, a return similar to that obtained by qualified workers in companies or businesses within the law. Vito Corleone knew what he was doing when he sent Michael to Darmouth.

The context. The job is set at the income thresholds of 712 mobsters registered by the FBI and registered in the 1940 census. This allows them to access and contrast a host of data related to their social origin, residence, education, age and a long etcetera. Also compare their “educational return” with the rest of the population, very similar to that of the Mafia: the qualified Americans of their era earned around 10% and 13% more than the unskilled. Higher percentage, but similar.

Why? If we put aside the moral connotations of crime (how it happens and how to remedy it), the data makes sense. The success of the Mafia depended heavily on the human capital of its workers and associates. Every turbulent business consists of extracting the optimal income from its operation, minimizing costs and maximizing income; any system of predatory loans, so expensive to the Mafia, consists of imposing certain interests based on the risk of default; and every drug trafficking network is nothing more than a huge distribution chain, a logistical puzzle.

Economy. Something you can learn in a classroom.

Diffuse. The Mafia, moreover, operated a wide network of businesses, often halfway between what was legal and what was illegal. As the authors explain, “restaurants, pharmacies and other stores related to the food sector” could be added to drug trafficking and illegal gambling. As already related The Godfather II, the Mafia invested in real estate, casinos, car dealerships, and even legal imports. By 1960, only 32% of the gangsters he had no business in his name.

In one way or another, being a mobster was also equivalent to being a businessman. Entrepreneurs running elaborate businesses and a complex hierarchy of workers and middle managers. In the words of a former member of the Gambino family:

If we ignore our prejudices, the gangsters were nothing more than business leaders. The Mafia shared the same hierarchical structure as any large company. A Don is exactly a CEO, directing the business (or family) into the future. Its bosses are middle managers or department heads and its soldiers are employees. Whether in the corporate world or in the Mafia, those who acquire diplomatic resources, leadership skills and the enthusiasm to motivate their subordinates will be the kings of their respective fields.

To class. The incentives for a criminal organization to send its brightest youth to college are clear. Although also disincentives: the life of the average mobster is shorter than that of the normal worker, so the potential return on investment is lower. In any case, the ability to “process numbers, think logically, organize complex logistics systems” will always improve, according to the authors, if the Mafia members have received a good education.

It’s something Stringer Bell already knew. Nothing better than notions of macroeconomics to run a successful drug trafficking network.