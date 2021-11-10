In this month of November we commemorate “World Diabetes Day”, so there is no better time to remember its chilling numbers: 10 to 15% of Mexicans suffer from diabetes and half do not know they have it. This translates into a population of 13 to 19 million Mexicans with this disease.

But not everything ends there, because of the total population with diabetes in Mexico, only between 20-25% are controlled, which means that around 75% of these patients will have complications derived from this “sweet condition”, in the medium and long term. term.

For this reason, the expert diabetologist from Guadalajara, Adriana Vargas, argues that given the size of this epidemic in Mexico, it is best to start making lifestyle changes, improve diet, hydrate properly, do physical exercise regularly, go to the doctor with frequency and take the treatment.

The doctor emphasizes: “As long as no efforts are made that have an impact on education, beyond just awareness campaigns, no results will be seen in terms of reducing the prevalence of diabetes in Mexico. There have been some advances, because now people take a little more care of themselves and are aware of the inherent risks of the disease. Before it was much more common to see a large number of lower limbs that had to be amputated because people did not control their diabetes ”.

On the other hand, there is an obvious stigma about this disease. In fact, many people do not like to make it known that they are sick with diabetes, and beyond that, they fear the diagnosis a lot, and when it happens, they take a long time to accept it, and then, to start taking control of their care and its total control.

But, having diabetes should not be a condition to be ashamed, because patients do not gain weight just because they are disordered, simply that the same insulin resistance makes them not satiated and before having diabetes they begin to gain weight, and that patients don’t know.

This happens despite the fact that we are in the “golden stage” of diabetes management, both because of the accumulation of information available everywhere and because of the new drugs and treatments that have emerged on the five continents. Now the challenge is to make these new treatments reach people, that is, we must work on the part of access to medicines.

In this context, it is essential that the patient be informed, be responsible for their health, control their sugar levels on a regular basis and make a change in habits, which is said to be easy, but on a day-to-day basis it is not.

However, what is needed is a complete change in lifestyle, taking responsibility, exercising regularly, learning to nourish oneself, to eat properly and at fixed times, to hydrate correctly, to communicate the diagnosis to the family, attend from time to time with the doctor, and of course, adhere to the treatment.

However, it is until things get complicated when the patient begins to take some actions, when they are losing vision, have gangrene in one leg, have kidney failure, etc., that is when they get scared and begin to see a doctor.

The diabetes epidemic in Mexico, undoubtedly associated with overweight and obesity, is a very large economic burden for the health sector, which is why it is more than urgent to start with educational programs that go beyond simple reminders.

And there is no way that a health system can support such a burden, such as chronic kidney failure, which takes a large amount of resources annually, and also, the quality of life that a patient with chronic kidney failure has is frankly sad . An alternative in prevention is Nanoemulsified Omega 5, since oxidative stress is what generates all chronic-degenerative diseases.

Finally, we cannot ignore that Mexico ranks first in childhood obesity, and to a large extent, it is due to the consumption of soft drinks. In Mexico, around six liters of soda are consumed daily, and a 250 ml bottle of soda has six to eight tablespoons of sugar, a 500 ml soda is a stratospheric amount of sugar.

The “cherry on the cake” in this diabetes cake in Mexico is the more than 33 kilograms of bread that the Mexican consumes annually, according to the National Chamber of the Bakery Industry (Canainpa).

We had already said it in this space, but now the “guru” of the pandemic, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, confirmed it: we better prepare and get used to the idea that more rebounds or waves of Covid will come -19. And as they say in sports slang: “This is not over until it is over.”

On the other hand, the country’s teachers are still waiting for the Mexican government to give the order to apply a second booster dose of the Covid vaccine to educational personnel. The third week of November will be six months after the first application. “And the second dose?”