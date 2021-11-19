Microsoft continues to make efforts to make Edge an increasingly robust browser. Those at Redmond are working on two new features that will reach all users soon. It is a price tracker and a new system to easily change leaked passwords.

Let’s start with the improvements in online shopping. Edge will add a feature that will be able to monitor the products you have recently viewed and will notify you if one or more of them change price. This tool can be extremely useful to save time since you will not have to consult each product manually.

Microsoft mentions in its Blog that the price tracker will be automatically integrated into the browser. “You just need to navigate as you normally would,” they say. In this sense, its use would be very transparent and would be added to other solutions that seek to improve online shopping.

Credit: Unsplash

Edge already has built-in tools like price comparison, price history, and a coupon tool. Together, these tools can help save money when making a lot of online purchases, although it should be noted that they are not available in all countries.

Likewise, from Microsoft they point out that they are working so that all the online shopping features are available in the mobile version of Edge. For now, the coupons have arrived on iOS and Android. However, the price comparison and history will arrive on Android this month.

Microsoft Edge wants to help you change leaked passwords

Microsoft Edge has long had a feature that monitors your passwords and alerts you if one or more have been leaked. It also gives you recommendations to improve their security and not repeat the same password in several sites or applications.

Microsoft Edge will soon add a tool to make changing a leaked password a breeze. When this feature is enabled, next time you choose Change Password, you will be automatically redirected to the password change page of the website in question.

And with the password generator, Microsoft Edge, if you want, you can create a new and secure password. This feature will be available on a limited number of websites in principle, but Microsoft has committed to increasing the list in the coming months.