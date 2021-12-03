It is obvious that Microsoft wants users of its operating system to use its Edge browser, and not those of its competitors, such as Chrome; but now, the refusal to use browsers other than theirs is much more evident.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 users have reported that, when entering the Chrome download page from Edge, messages appear in small pop-up windows, trying to convince them to continue using Microsoft’s browser.

Some of the messages that users receive when going to the Chrome download site, from the Edge browser, say the following:

– Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added confidence of Microsoft.

– That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge.

– ‘I hate saving money’, no one ever said. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping. (This in reference to a “buy now, pay later” tool found directly in Edge that encourages users to use a short-term financing service.)

These new messages from Microsoft come more than three years after the company began testing ways to discourage Windows 10 users from installing Chrome or Firefox. Those tests were never publicly implemented, but now the messages have started to appear for Windows users.

Microsoft has also made it difficult to change the default browsers in Windows 11 and forced people to use Edge. through updates to your operating system.