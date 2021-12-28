We tell you all this because the most recent version of the browser includes a functionality that will surely be liked by many. Specifically we refer to MSN Games , a new section that is starting to make its way to the preview versions of the program. To give you an idea of ​​what we are telling you, Microsoft has begun to distribute MSN Games in its Edge browser, although at the moment it is not yet available to everyone.

For all this, Microsoft does not stop sending new updates to its program to convince more users. This is a browser that in terms of penetration of use is already ahead of Firefox and is hunting for Chrome, although it is still a long way off.

A clear example is the aforementioned project by the software giant that replaces the original browser that was launched with Windows 10. This new Edge project based Chromium by Google it is growing and gaining the trust of users. In fact, one of the main objectives of the firm is to gain as many clients as possible from its main competitors. How could it be otherwise, here the most used software in the sector comes into play, which is Google Chrome.

This comes in the form of a games button that we can add manually to the address bar. It opens a side panel that offers MSN games, among which we can find the popular Solitaire, among many others. Although the function is in the testing period, everything indicates that it will soon reach the final version of Edge. It must be said that, to activate it, we achieve this from the Appearance section of the configuration in Edge Canary.

This compressor makes it easy to work with disk images

One of the most popular file compressors out there like is 7-ZIP, has just been updated with an interesting feature worth mentioning. And it is that the final version of 7-Zip 21.07 finally has support for the disk imaging in VHDX format. Let’s open a new version of the file compressor that is now available to everyone and can be download from its official website.

As we mentioned, the main novelty that we are going to find here is the support for working with VHDX disk images, since now we can extract them directly. This is the format for Microsoft Hyper-V Virtual Hard Disk. In this way the files with this can already be extracted like any other file. Just right-click from Explorer and select the 7-Zip option to extract the content of the image to your PC. It also allows open the file without extracting it. In addition, this format can be extended to other image formats such as VHD, VDI and VMDK.

The best memes to use in New Years

We are at the gates of New Years Eve and New Years in order to dismiss 2021 and give the welcome to 2022. Precisely for this reason, below we are going to show you some memes that you can use on these important dates.

To begin, we will show you a situation that, due to the bad streak that we are going through worldwide, many are going to be forced to carry out.

Surely many of you already know that these Christmas dates are especially suitable for excesses, something that we will remember throughout January.

One of the main advantages that social networks offer us in general is to be able to complain about everything while we unburden ourselves.

Also, the set phrases that are repeated year after year are not going to disappear no matter how much we want to.