Microsoft is continuing its quiet work with Edge by adding various enhancements to make it more attractive to use, and is now testing a feature that anyone who uses Edge as a PDF document reader can benefit from: it is a new tool for take screenshots even if it is multi-page.

Since it is a functionality in the testing phase, in order to experiment with it the user must have the updated version of Edge within the Canary Channel. Thanks to this improvement you can take full-page screenshots of PDF documents that have multiple pages.

For PDF documents





Present in versions of Edge on the Canary Channel from version 99.0.1111.0, the browser makes it possible to take full-page screenshots of PDF documents that have multiple pages. A function that called Web Capture for PDF.

To use Web Capture for PDF, you simply have to open a document in PDF format and click on the menu with the “three dots” located in the upper right area, then choosing the option “Web Capture”.





This system works in a similar way to the method used to take screenshots for web pages in Edge. To choose the area to be captured, the user has a selection tool that will allow them to capture the content of the PDF documents.

Another system is to use the key combination “Ctrl + Shift + S” to open the Web Capture selection tool and take a snapshot of the PDF pages. Once the capture is made, another menu will appear allowing you to copy the capture or add notes.

Web Capture for PDF is a feature that for now can be tested only on Edge’s Canary Channel and hopefully it won’t take long to get to the stable version.

Via | Windows Latest