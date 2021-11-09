“I’d have to find a way to make it fun for me“Wright said when asked if he felt that a sequel to” Baby Driver “would make him an opportunist.” These types of films take at least two years and in our cases, due to the pandemic, they took even longer. you really have to want to do it, “Wright added.



“We’ve been in situations where we’ve walked away from a studio franchise movie because we don’t feel it. I know we share a lot of things in common, and that’s one of them. ”Although everything is in a very premature phase it is not clear if Wright would direct ‘Baby Driver 2’, although he appears to be in no rush to get the project going. This was related in a talk with Cary Fukunaga, director of “No Time to Die” of the James Bond saga with Daniel Craig.

Wright, originally thought of ‘Baby Driver’ as a music video, as part of his stamp is to put the soundtrack in front of his films, a style that can be clearly perceived in ‘The Soho Mystery’. Additionally, the filmmaker made the documentary of The Sparks Brothers, where the theme of music becomes central.