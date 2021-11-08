EDG Worlds 2021 champion and more esports news

After an arduous battle against the South Korean team DWG KIAEl, the Chinese team Edward Gaming (EDG) was crowned world champion of League of Legends this Saturday, November 6 in the final of Worlds 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In case of EDG is fascinating and is not limited to what happened in the final, as it is an organization that for the first time in its history reached the quarterfinals and now can also claim to be one of the two teams that have won both the Mid-Season Invitational What Worlds.

In the end, EDG defeated the South Koreans 3 to 2 DWG KIAEI in the final of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 World Championship. One point worth mentioning is that the opening of the event featured a music video and featured scenes from Arcane, the new animated series from Riot Games based on LOL and whose premiere on Netflix took place the same November 6.

Following with Riot games, the company announced an alliance with PUBG Mobile, about the premiere of Arcane.

This alliance will imply the arrival to PUBG Mobile of characters, objects, locations and game modes based on the series. The content will be available to mid-November as part of the game version 1.7 update.

And continuing with PUBG, but now on the side of PUBG Battlegrounds, KRAFTON, Inc. has already announced the details of the PUBG Global Championship (PGC) 2021, the main esports event that will crown the definitive champion of the PUBG Esports 2021 season.

PGC 2021 it will be a global tournament hybrid LAN / online, will be held from November 19 to December 19 and teams from the Americas, Europe, Asia and APAC will compete in weekly matchups to win prizes. Although the tournament will be held primarily offline at the Paradise City Plaza in Incheon, South Korea, teams from China will remain in their home region and compete online.