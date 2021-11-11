In more than a year like Gerente general from Edelman Colombia, Juanita Barrios, It has become a cornerstone in all the changes and creative advances that made the headquarters a pioneer and audiovisual matrix of the agency.

And it is that now the solutions manager has seen an evolutionary growth reflected with the creation of its Maker Studio, which is responsible for materializing all the creative planning work of the different Edelman global offices.

“We are the muscle that helps make the content, we create the stories… we are the story maker of the offices of other regions ”. “We are developing a lot of quality and creative talent for other areas of the world, we have great visual content developers who are doing their best to have the best story intelligence ”, explains the regional leader, who emphasizes the accelerated growth that this new area has achieved. .

This, since Edelman’s Maker Studio started in January with six collaborators and today it already has 32 people who generate productions for big brands such as Google, Facebook, HP, Unilever, American Express, Shell, Unilever and many more.

The launch took place in record time, with only one year in advance of planning; now, Colombia becomes the parent company of the next Edelman production studios, where it will seek to create, in the medium and long term, 3D projects, with video production and animation at a higher level.

“New York, for example, manages the Google account, there they do all the history, the briefing and all the planning work, changes, creative processes … we execute those ideas, we carry out the strategy to tell their story,” explains Juanita Barrios .

At Edelman Colombia, with the agency’s general vision, 360-degree strategies are worked on, a differentiator that puts this professional consultancy at the top of integrated solutions, since it offers “all in one”; all members have knowledge of all disciplines, from digital, corporate and media branding, to public affairs.

“The objective is to add skills, so that when the client arrives and needs information from any area, they do not have to go through one person or another, our team is a multidisciplinary team.”

For the Gerente general from Colombia, the Maker Studio Edelman is an achievement of each of the people who provide their services and ingenuity in the company, who are always in constant change, transformation and updating.

“We are in a changing world and we as consultants have to shake up a little the ideas of before and the ways in which we were used to working.” “Today we leverage more creative resources to bring very precise strategies that seek to build and connect with audiences in a more direct way and achieve the clients’ objectives,” reaffirms the directive.

Creative leadership – Edelman Colombia

Juanita Barrios continues to demonstrate how Gerente general from Edelman Colombia that the “accelerators” model is effective at a regional and international level in a communication and creative strategy agency such as the giant it represents.

Under his leadership, the company promises to always celebrate diversity and integrate people from all over the world to the team, in order to be nurtured by cultures, visions, habits, beliefs and ideas of all kinds.

“It is about being an Edelman Latam where we must all grow, have people with professional excellence, with high quality work, with advice and consultancies for clients ”.

“I have focused on developing talent, offering tools and facilitators to grow around them. Grow a work culture where everyone goes to the same place ”, the woman explains.

Juanita Barrios will put her eye on hiring passionate people, curious with organizational vision and who risk doing different things, because regardless of their profession, in Edelman there are communicating collaborators, publicists, lawyers, video producers and even anthropologists.

“I feel very proud, it is my first general management and I am having it in Colombia ”.

This work scheme, says Barrios, has helped achieve a 26% growth in Edelman Colombia’s billing.

