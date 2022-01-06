In this episode, Eric Cartman becomes the leader of a group that speaks out against red-haired and freckled children, until after a joke he makes him think that he is one of them. It was after this chapter that Sheeran claims to have been bullied because of his hair tone.

“Being a redhead in England was always something that made you the object of ridicule, but it wasn’t like that in America. People didn’t know what it was like to be a redhead in America,” Ed explained on Radio Slam.

Although everything changed when that episode aired.

“That South Park episode ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was telling me ‘I love your hair, buddy.’ I was thinking ‘Oh my God, do people like my hair? it was everything for the rest of my life “, related Ed Sheeran, this episode aired in 2005, then I was 14 years old.

In comments made by the producers of ‘South Park’, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, they mention that this chapter was inspired by a billboard against redheaded people they saw during a UK press tour.