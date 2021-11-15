Ecuadorian soldiers increased their force on Sunday outside the Guayaquil penitentiary in which 68 prisoners died, in a massacre described by the government as “barbarism” with cremated and macheted bodies.

The soldiers, armed with rifles and shotguns, reinforced a security cordon around the Guayas 1 prison in support of the police, whose presence also increased, the AFP found.

“Currently, there are no incidents in the country’s detention centers,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

He emphasized that in all prisons “order and control are maintained; and activities are carried out normally” after the worst prison massacre since drug gangs carried out in September with 119 deaths.

Between the night of Friday and Saturday, inmates of the Guayas 1 prison were confronted with firearms and explosives despite the state of emergency that governs the overcrowded prisons in Ecuador, where this year the largest massacres in the history of the penitentiary have occurred. Latin America.

The clashes broke out when one of the gangs invaded Block 2 to kill members of an enemy group, leaving 68 prisoners dead and 25 wounded, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

– 34 bodies identified –

Among the dead is Víctor Guayllas, a water defender who according to environmental organizations was arrested in October 2019 for participating in protests led by indigenous people against the rise in fuel prices, which left eleven dead.

On Saturday, presidential spokesman Carlos Jijón said that President Guillermo Lasso invited “sectors of civil society to begin organizing a dialogue inside the prison and to be able to stop the barbarism that is taking place.”

The governor of the Guayas province (whose capital is Guayaquil, southwestern Ecuador), Pablo Arosemena, described that “very intense bullet crosses” and a “savage situation” occurred in Guayas 1 prison.

Images released on social media show inmates setting bloody bodies on fire. In a live feed from Facebook, a prisoner pleads for help.

“There are many injured and there are dead at the bottom, we do not know how many,” says the man before warning that the attackers were breaking through the walls through “holes” opened with explosives.

The director of Forensic Medicine of the Police, Colonel Marco Ortiz, told the press on Sunday that 34 bodies had already been identified and that another 16 had not been able to take fingerprints due to the “conditions” in which they are found. , so they will be subjected to anthropological and genetic research.

– “Calm this anguish” –

The new revolt took place in the midst of a state of exception for the penitentiary system decreed by Lasso as a result of the massacre of 119 prisoners in September, which mobilized the military towards the prisons.

However, the Constitutional Court limited this measure by preventing the entry of soldiers into prisons. With the restrictions imposed by the judges, the state of emergency will last until the end of this month.

The mutiny seized the same penitentiary in which 119 inmates died in September, in a cruel butchery with beheaded and burned.

With the recent massacre, more than 320 people have died in Ecuadorian prisons so far this year.

Dozens of people also gathered again on Sunday outside the prison and the police morgue, seeking information on their imprisoned relatives.

“At least we want to know, that they calm this anguish that every father, every mother has,” a woman who was investigating her son outside the prison told AFP.

“There is a death list and the president (Lasso) does nothing, the state does nothing,” he added through tears.

The Guayas 1 penitentiary is one of the most important in the country, with 8,500 inmates and an overcrowding of 60%.

Rival gangs linked to drug trafficking are waging a bloody dispute in that prison, distributed in twelve pavilions. Authorities have identified at least seven groups, including the Choneros, Lobos, Tiguerones and Latin King.

With capacity for 30,000 people, the 65 Ecuadorian prisons are occupied by 39,000 inmates, with an overcrowding of 30%. Of the prison population, 15,000 do not have a sentence.

