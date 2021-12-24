In this sense, it invokes the decision of other countries to go in the same direction, mentioning in its statement “Germany, Austria and Greece”, which will apply it “at the beginning of 2022”.

In Latin America, since last November vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old is mandatory in Costa Rica, while the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo requires officials to be immunized against COVID-19.

69% of the 17.7 million inhabitants of Ecuador have received the complete anticovid vaccination scheme. In addition, 900,000 people have received the third booster dose.

The competent authorities will be in charge of monitoring compliance with the provision, although the Government has not specified how the mandatory administration of vaccines will be implemented, as well as the control that will be followed or if there will be sanctions to those who are deny it.

As in other countries, the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE), the entity in charge of managing and issuing guidelines related to the treatment of the pandemic, announced the obligation to present the vaccination certificate with a complete guideline for older people starting this Thursday. 12-year-olds who want to access non-essential activities.

The Andean nation reports more than 539,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (3,045 per 100,000 inhabitants) and 33,634 deaths from the virus, which it detected in its territory in February 2020.