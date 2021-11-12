Nov 12, 2021 at 01:26 CET

EFE

Ecuador achieved a suffered 1-0 victory over a hard-working Venezuela on Thursday, maintained third place with 20 points and approached his goal of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The goal, celebrated with a huge shout by the Ecuadorian fans, was scored with a header in the 41st minute by the central defender Piero Hincapié.

Ecuador came out to try to bother Venezuela’s defensive system, but it was he who was bothered for much of the first half by the lack of clarity in your offensive actions and a minimal pause to download the game to the best-placed attacker.

For what it was Venezuela the first to shoot at goal through defender Roberto González, who managed to reject goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez in the extreme.

Ecuador insisted on its proposal to pressure and try to drown the rival but, its insistence of wanting to do everything based on speed, ended up facilitating the work of the Venezuelans, who they had little trouble near his bow.

Venezuela was able to go up on the scoreboard with midfielder Darwin Machis who took a warped shot that escaped down the right side, in which it was su best chance to score.

In another attack, after a bad start from Hincapié, no Venezuelan appeared to push a ball who walked all over the attack front from close range.

The insistence of La Tri resulted in a foul on the steering wheel Jeremy Sarmiento for a free kick on the edge of the area, whose center took advantage of it Emphasis to convert the 1-0 at 41.

Venezuela again enjoyed another occasion in the second half, but the Machis free kick shot it passed near the arch of Domínguez.

Despite playing with the score in his favor, Ecuador repeated its lack of operation both in exit and attack.

About 80 minutes La Vinotinto was launched with everything and he tried to take advantage of two corners, which forced the Ecuadorians to reject the ball even in desperation.

On the third corner kick Venezuela missed the tie, as the defender Luis Martínez with a header sent the ball over the goal.

– Data sheet:

1. Ecuador: Alexander Domínguez; Byron Castillo, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Christian Cruz (d.86, Robert Arboleda); Carlos Gruezo, Moisés Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento (m.75, Alan Franco); Gonzalo Plata (m.86, Joao Rojas), Djorkaeff Reasco (m.63, Jordy Caicedo) and Ayrton Preciado (m.63, Janner Corozo).

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro.

0. Venezuela: Rafael Romo; Roberto Rosales (m.81, Jefre Vargas), Yordan Osorio, Nahuel Ferraresi, Luis Martínez, Daniel Carrillo; Tomás Rincón, José Martínez (m.65, Junior Moreno), Bryan Hurtado (m.65, Jefferson Savarino), Darwin Machis (m.88, Luis González); Eric Ramírez (m.46, Jean Hurtado).

Coach: Leonardo González.

Goal: 1-0, m.41: Piero Hincapié.

Referee: The Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra admonished Ramírez, Plata, J. Martínez, L. Martínez.

Incidents: Match of the thirteenth date of the South American qualifying rounds of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, played at the “Rodrigo Paz Delgado” stadium in Quito.