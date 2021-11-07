04-27-2021 Telefónica headquarters building, April 27, 2021, in Madrid, (Spain). Telefónica has changed its image for the first time in more than two decades with a new logo that recalls the mythical phone booths. Its new image, which maintains the company name with lighter white and blue tones, has an additional detail, five white dots in the shape of a T. A change that, according to the president of the company, “reflects from where we come from and where we are going “. ECONOMY Jesús Hellín – Europa Press (Jesús Hellín, JESUS ​​HELLIN /)

The previous director will be responsible for Strategy at Telefónica Hispam

MADRID, 7 (EUROPA PRESS)

Telefónica has introduced a change this week in its top management in Peru with the appointment of Álvaro Parisi as the new director of Finance and Control of the operator’s subsidiary.

Parisi had held the position of Head of Planning and Budgeting at Telefónica Hispam since March and had previously held management positions in Argentina for the Spanish firm, as reported.

He replaces Milagros Montenegro, who will go on to lead the Strategy and Purchasing Department of Telefónica Hispam, the subsidiary that groups the Latin American subsidiaries of Telefónica that are not Brazil and are considered non-strategic.

The board thus occupies a position similar to that granted at the group level to Mark Evans, former CEO of O2 and now Director of Strategy and Development.

Milagros will have among its duties to manage the modulation of the group’s exposure to the region, as well as the closing of agreements launched with other companies to create joint subsidiaries for the deployment of fiber, such as those carried out in Chile and Colombia.

TELEFÓNICA PERÚ

Telefónica Peru entered 1,134 million euros until September, 10% less than reported and 6.2% more in organic terms. The subsidiary recorded a gross profit before amortization of 171 million euros, 6.8% less, although it presented rising figures in the third quarter.

In its report on results, the operator assures that, “in a difficult macroeconomic and social environment and a challenging competitive environment, the company continues to present commercial growth in the main segments, with contained ‘churn’ levels despite the rate updates.

Likewise, the firm has several disputes with the Government due to discrepancies in the payments of different taxes and fees for whose resolution it provided 590 million soles (127 million euros at the current exchange rate).