DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-Without failing to recognize the effort of the government of the capital of the country, which made it possible to achieve a very high percentage of vaccination against Covid-19 to reopen economic activity, the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (COPARMEX CDMX), Armando Zúñiga Salinas, called for “Let’s not lose sight of what is really important for everyone: job recovery, economic reactivation and the creation of the best conditions for the generation of more and better companies”.

After highlighting that the Economic and Social Report that COPARMEX CDMX presents regularly to publicize the indicators that interest decision-makers, including businessmen, said that these “show that Mexico City is lagging behind in terms of economic recovery compared to other states in the country”After the contingency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as Jalisco, New Lion, Queretaro and the Mexico state.

“If this situation persists, Mexico City is condemned to recover the levels of Gross Domestic Product that it had in 2018 in three years; that is, until 2024”, Which is why he called on the City Government to understand that “More needs to be done to overcome the challenges and problems still in force in Mexico City. It is not yet time for futurism and triumphalist speeches, with so many challenges on the stage of the Capital’s competitiveness”.

Accompanied by experts in finance and economics from COPARMEX CDMX, Gabriel Funes and David mendoza, Zúñiga Salinas, expressed at a press conference that “The only future agenda that suits the citizens of the capital is to work in unity to generate concrete actions from the City Government and from the Capital Congress, which will ensure real economic growth and the recovery of the lost jobs that families are sorely needed”.

Therefore, he made a call on behalf of those who make up COPARMEX CDMX, “for the City Government to focus all its attention on solving the problems of Mexico City”.

The experts assured that according to the most recent indicators, corresponding to investment and the construction sector, “seem to indicate that the situation in the third quarter will not show a substantial improvement” and that “slow pace of reactivation impacts employment“Because although 26 thousand 453 new jobs were reported in October,”There is a loss of more than 135 thousand jobs compared to February 2020, the month before the start of the health emergency”, Which means a labor gap of 35%.

In the area of ​​public security, they highlighted that consistent with the decrease in intentional homicides and other high-impact crimes in Mexico City there is an improvement in the perception of security. However, there is concern about the 30% and 44% increase in crimes related to family violence and sexual safety and freedom, respectively.

DZ