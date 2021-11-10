El Buen Fin 2021 starts this November 10 and ends on November 16, a space for Mexicans to find the best offers on the market.

The trend for this edition of the Good End will undoubtedly be eCommerce, where platforms such as Amazon, Mercado Libre or Linio will lead the search for products among consumers.

The arrival of the pandemic caused a significant boom in eCommerce around the world, so much so that by 2021 it is estimated to grow by 20 percent.

The Good End 2021 starts this November 10 and, according to the trend, eCommerce will be the one that leads the searches for information for Mexicans.

The arrival of the pandemic, among all that it brought with it, boosted online sales like never before due to that long confinement that was experienced throughout the world.

Undoubtedly, what happened in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic was decreed worldwide, is one of those events that have marked history forever, which is why it is sowing new habits and several significant changes. in society.

One of them, among a long list, is the adoption of a much broader digital life; If before we already lived in a hybrid world, now, after the arrival of the pandemic, it had a much greater acceleration and, although reluctantly for some, it was necessary to learn more than necessary to survive in an era where digital, rather than a luxury, it became a necessity.

Starting from this premise, society at a global level, accustomed to old consumption habits, adapted to something that had already been making a lot of noise for several years, eCommerce, and thanks to the effects derived from the presence of Covid-19 had a great growth.

According to data from the Adobe consultancy, it is estimated that only this 2021 eCommerce will have a growth of 20 percent, which, in figures, represents sales of 4.2 billion dollars.

For this reason, it is not surprising that for this Good End, the trend is towards eCommerce more than traditional or face-to-face commerce, which was the one that dominated until before the pandemic and that, facing the immediate future It seems that it will lose a bit of strength, because for some consumers, human contact is essential in all areas.

According to data from Statista, the Good End in Mexico eCommerce will lead the information searches; 59 percent of Mexican buyers will consult websites of various categories such as Amazon, Mercado Libre or Linio, three of the most used platforms in the world.

Amazon and Mercado Libre, mainly, are two of the most popular sites to make purchases of all kinds, from new items to some second-hand. Its presence in the market is increasing more and more.

However, these will not be the only ways to search for information, since, according to what Statista reports, 46 percent of Mexicans will directly visit the website or application of the retailer or brand to carry out their purchases. during this Good End.

Social networks will also have an important participation in the search for information for Mexican buyers, as 44 percent of those surveyed revealed that they will use their own platforms.

And it is that, in that sense, social networks, today, are a great commercial showcase that, during the pandemic, was well used by brands. Platforms such as Instagram or TikTok, among others, have become one of the main resources for brand strategies in order to reach more consumers. And they worked.

Now read: