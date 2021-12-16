ECOMI, Aragon and Ramp rise after Bitcoin price surpassed $ 49,000

Cryptocurrency prices and investor sentiment reversed course on December 15 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the bank’s plan to raise interest rates in 2022 and slow down the buying program. bond that had been at stake since the onset of the coronavirus in March 2020.

After the announcement, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) posted a 1.65% gain, pushing the price above $ 49,000 and Ether rose again above the $ 4,000 mark. Altcoins followed suit with their customary double-digit gains and for the moment, it appears that the bulls have regained control of the market.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest winners in the last 24 hours were ECOMI (OMI), Aragon (ANT) and RAMP.

ECOMI migrates to Immutable

ECOMI is a technology company focused on building a blockchain-based digital collectibles marketplace where users can buy and share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the social networking service using the project’s native OMI token as a medium of exchange.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for OMI on December 1, ahead of the recent price surge.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) versus OMI price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for OMI climbed into the green zone and peaked at 81 on December 1, around 96 hours before the price started to increase 39% over the next ten days. .

The build momentum for OMI comes as the ECOMI ecosystem migrates to Immutable, an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution designed specifically for NFT projects.

Aragon hosts a DAO hackathon

A protocol based on the Aragon Ethereum network that supports decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) that develop governance structures to encourage community participation.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for ANT on December 12, ahead of the recent price spike.

VORTECS ™ Score (dark gray) vs. ANT. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, The VORTECS ™ Score for ANT began to rebound on December 12 and peaked at 70 around two hours before the price began to increase 60% over the next two days.

The rally in the price of ANT takes place at the same time as a global DAO hackathon aims to attract developers to the Aragon ecosystem and there are rumors that the DAOpunks NFT project is airdropping to ANT holders.

RAMP benefits from liquidity mining incentives

RAMP is a multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that helps investors become more capital efficient.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that After hitting a low of $ 0.179 on December 14, RAMP’s price soared 52.56% to a daily high of $ 0.274 on December 15, just as its 24-hour trading volume surged 800% to $ 54.2 millions.

RAMP / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

RAMP’s price increase came after the launch of a liquidity mining incentive program resulted in a sharp spike in the total value locked in the protocol. There is currently $ 63.3 million invested in Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.126 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 41.7%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

