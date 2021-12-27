EcoFlow Delta Mini test: your camper does not need anything more than this

EcoFlow is proposed as a reference in portable batteries. Are they a good idea for a camper van? We have tested the EcoFlow Delta Mini and, indeed, it is a very interesting piece of equipment to power all our devices and “gadgets” in a camper van without worries.

For years, AGM batteries They have been a favorite with campers, who have been using them to power their lighting systems, stationary heating, the kitchen in some cases, and ultimately all the key equipment. But little by little the lithium batteries and, in parallel, also the portable batteries‘all in one’. Yes, something like a giant powerbank that already has a power inverter, controller and power outlets of all kinds.

The manufacturer EcoFlow is positioning itself right in this segment as one of the key pieces. Probably, as the key brand for both the variety of portable batteries that it has in its catalog as well as the quality that offer their products and the excellent benefits of all of them. We have put the model to the test EcoFlow Delta Mini. One of their latest batch products.

It has a compact size and low weight.

EcoFlow Delta Mini Battery Technical Characteristics

The model EcoFlow Delta Mini offers a capacity of 882 Wh and with a weight of 11 kg, in addition to its measurements being 37 x 18.2 x 23.6 cm. The battery body is constructed of two-color plastic with double handle on the sides. This makes the device feel compact and handy so you can carry it around without any hassle. The build quality is extraordinary and, as you will see, its technical characteristics are frankly good for this type of device.

Weight 11 kg. Dimensions 37.0 × 18.3 × 23.6 cm. Operating Temperature Between -20 and 45 ° C. Charging sockets Domestic AC Charger, 12V Car Adapter and Solar Panel. Capacity 882 Wh. Loading time 1.6 Hours (AC) 9.5 Hours (12V Car Charger) 3.3-6.6 Hours (With 3x 110W Solar Panel) 3.7-7.4 Hours (With 2x 160W Solar Panel).

Of the various models sold by EcoFlow, the Delta Mini is one of the options ideal for camper. Why? Later, in the tests we have done of consumption and autonomy, you will be able to see what are the real applications that it can offer you. In any case, your 882 Wh are one of the critical points in this section and, a priori, it is more than enough to endure 2 or 3 days full autonomy –for your camper- without any savings.

The battery can be charge in 220V, 12V or with solar panel. This means that we can load it with the van’s own socket, in the installation of a campsite –faster, of course- or that we can also charge it with solar panels that are sold separately. Or even combining two options at the same time, for example, to make charging faster.

It comes with all the cables you need and “ready to go”.

Your system ultra fast charge allows you to reach the 900 W when we connect it to 220V and at the same time its power inverter is capable of serving a 2,200 W maximum in download. In other words, it is capable of powering any type of household appliance and device, despite its 882 Wh, thanks to the features of the built-in power inverter.

What is the EcoFlow Delta Mini capable of in a camper van? Autonomy and possibilities

On paper, the technical specifications of the EcoFlow Delta Mini are spectacular, but what is true about them? We have put it to the test with a compressor fridge, for example, to see for how many hours it is able to allow us absolute freedom to travel.

With a fridge Alpicool T50 in Eco mode –which is more efficient- we have managed to make a total of 60 hours in fridge mode; that is, to 5 ºC in a single zone. But we have also tested the performance in fridge and freezer mode, with the bizone configuration at temperatures of 5 / -5 ºC. Thus, as might be expected, autonomy has been reduced to 33 hours. That is, we can spend two and a half days totally isolated, without charging the battery, and we will keep our food safe in the fridge.

We have also tested the battery performance with a stationary heating, with the Autoterm Planar Air 2D. And not only is it capable of feeding it without any problem with one of its intakes 12V 3A, but it is also capable of making it work during more than 70 hours continuously. And as you can imagine, it is a fairly synthetic and demanding test, because in few cases you will have the heating active, constantly, for 70 hours in a row.

We can power equipment and devices simultaneously without problems of any kind. They can be feeding the battery and the heating at the same time, and they can also be charging our mobile phone and tablet at the same time. And we could do the same while it receives power, with the 12V connector, from the outlet of the van. We have tested all this and, indeed, it does it with absolute ease.

It can be controlled from the mobile, but only by WiFi (not by Bluetooth).

EcoFlow Delta Mini, a good portable battery to power our camper?

In front of one classic electrical installation for camper van, the portable battery Has its advantages and drawbacks. The biggest drawback is that these types of devices have a somewhat high price. But of course, it must be borne in mind that in a reduced weight, and in a body frankly compact and manageable, they have already integrated the battery, the investor current, the controller for the solar panels and the current meter, as well as a module of control wireless, among others.

That is, it is a complete electrical installation, but in a much smaller format. And in a camper van space matters truth? So this is a point to keep in mind, and so is the fact that it is a lithium battery, which has much better performance than an AGM battery and, above all, a excellent reliability and shelf life.

This system has another great advantage, and that is does not require approval, although it offers us several 220V sockets to be able to power small electrical appliances, for example. And that we can use it in our camper van and, when we need it, also use it in our car or leave it to a friend or family member –for example-. In other words, it is still a portable electrical installation.

It has its own active cooling system that is activated automatically.

Based on the experience we have had with this device, yes, it is a perfect choice for camper van. And although there are other manufacturers that also build this type of portable batteries, today the models of EcoFlow They are the ones that offer the best quality and benefits. However, there are also models with lower and higher battery capacity that may be a better option for what type of user.

During this long test that we have been able to do, the EcoFlow Delta Mini has shown some weaknesses such as the residual consumption in standby, which has been optimized with some software updates. Or the fact that although we have a complete application from which to control any configuration parameter and monitor the operation, we can only use it by WiFi and it does not allow us to use it over Bluetooth.