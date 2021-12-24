Partial solar eclipse – April 30. The first eclipse of the year will be visible in the southeastern Pacific and southern South America.

Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) – May 16. The eclipse will be visible in America, Europe and Africa, that is to say that this one in particular can be seen from Mexico.

Partial Solar Eclipse – October 25. Visible in Europe, Northeast Africa, and West Asia.

Total Lunar Eclipse – November 8. One more that can be seen from Mexico, this eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, the Pacific and America.

When will there be a meteor shower in Mexico during 2022?

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower – January 3 and 4.

Lyrid Starfall – April 22 and 23.

Eta Acuáridas Meteor Shower – May 6 and 7.

Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12-13

Orionid Meteor Shower – October 21-22