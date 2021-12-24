Eclipses during 2022: dates
Partial solar eclipse – April 30. The first eclipse of the year will be visible in the southeastern Pacific and southern South America.
Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) – May 16. The eclipse will be visible in America, Europe and Africa, that is to say that this one in particular can be seen from Mexico.
Partial Solar Eclipse – October 25. Visible in Europe, Northeast Africa, and West Asia.
Total Lunar Eclipse – November 8. One more that can be seen from Mexico, this eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, the Pacific and America.
When will there be a meteor shower in Mexico during 2022?
- The Quadrantid Meteor Shower – January 3 and 4.
- Lyrid Starfall – April 22 and 23.
- Eta Acuáridas Meteor Shower – May 6 and 7.
- Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12-13
- Orionid Meteor Shower – October 21-22
- Geminid Meteor Shower – December 13-14