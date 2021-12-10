Great news for the entire community of players of the different titles of the Star Wars franchise is that, this Thursday the debut trailer of the Star Wars: Eclipse video game was presented, a video game by Quantic Dream and based on the Lucasfilms stories and it really got us excited during The Game Awards 2021.

Something that has caught our attention is that Star Wars Eclipse is the most ambitious Quantic Dream Project to date and is in the early stages of development. Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an unexplored region of the Outer Rim during the era of The High Republic, known as the Golden Age of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Eclipse will build on the Quantic Dream experience to deliver deep narratives that branch out and exceed previous expectations. The player’s choices will be at the center of the experience, as each decision will have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.

The video game developed by the creators of Detroit: Become Human, put its two cents in this award ceremony by presenting this first glimpse of the game, in which we see several planets, a Yoda in the Jedi Council room and a time located In the High Republic, we can assume that these are events before the first Star Wars trilogy.

Undoubtedly the cinematography of the game has left very few clues, but its development is still in a very early phase, but it is a fact that the Star Wars universe is ready for this new project with a huge narrative load and immersion to universes created by George Lucas full of action.