In the American television machinery there is what is called a “backdoor pilot”, widely used for spin-offs of something on broadcast. This is that, instead of making a pilot to use, the characters of the new series are presented in a normal episode of the main series. Today we could consider that the third of ‘Hawkeye’ (‘Hawkeye’) serves as an official presentation to ‘Echo’.

But hey, before we get into it, a little warning to sailors that, from now on, there will be spoilers for ‘Echoes’, the third episode of ‘Hawkeye’.

Since the beginning of Marvel Studios, both series and movies have been interconnected and are serving as platforms for others. In ‘Eye of the Hawk’ they seem to go beyond the usual and dedicate the entire prologue (or the cold open, if you prefer) from its third hour to the interesting origin of Maya López (Alaqua Cox).

Tracksuits and trick arrows





After the title poster, we go back to when we left our characters in the previous episode. We see Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) at the mercy of the Tracksuit gang in their vendetta against Ronin. The exchange proceeds as expected, with fight, escape and a very entertaining chase —And with tricked arrows from “plumber” to USB— and in which Bert & Bertie, the directors of the episode, give us some quite effective plans.

Once things calm down, we see that Kazi (Fra Fee) is concerned about everything that has happened and is worried that it will reach higher ears. Although we do not know exactly who this “Uncle” is, those of us who understand comics know that after the death of his father, Maya is adopted by Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (and, in fact, he used it in his war with Daredevil).

Something that would fit with the theories that with ‘Hawkeye’ (Hawk’s Ear, as Kate jokes) Marvel is rebuilding its street hero side. We do not know to what extent it is like this – the desire for the return of Daredevil and company can us – but welcome in that case.

As the lead duo walks the dog, we see that Clint’s deafness is more serious than we thought. Something that even more, gives another reason for withdrawal (resigned) for the “tired superhero”. Jonathan Igla’s series – which gives Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bea the baton in this episode – still wants to explore the more familiar side of heroes and works great.

Between the Swordsman and the wall

The last act of the episode takes us to the family case, where Kate tries to access the company’s database to find out just before finishing with a cliffhanger. Specifically with Clint’s neck touching a blade held by Jack (Tony Dalton), one of the big suspects in the plot.

I admit a lot of curiosity to see how the character is developed here, since (going back to the comics) the Swordsman was the teacher who taught the archer all his tricks. At least it remains to clarify his relationship with this criminal plot and what is Sloan Ltd., Kazi’s employer. Although the name sounds like Clint, I have not been able to identify this.

In short, ‘Hawkeye’ still a tremendously entertaining hobby and episodes like this are able to keep me raving for its entire duration.