In addition to the touch controls, the Echo Buds have sensors that detect if you remove one, for example, to stop the audio. From there on, Alexa can do everything it normally does, from answering your questions and using the skills that you have activated in your account, to interacting with the other devices that you normally control with this assistant: in my case, my lights bedroom, a Roomba, Sonos speakers, and a couple of smart plugs.

I think it’s important to point out that Alexa is on the phone, not on the headphones, because if you use them connected to a device that doesn’t have the Alexa app installed, the assistant will tell you that it can’t process voice commands. The Alexa app is mandatory, in addition to the initial configuration, to gain access to the other assistants (Siri and Google Assistant), to activate the function of finding the headphones, mute the microphones and use the equalizer.

If what you listen to the most is music, you will surely want to use the equalizer. Although the speakers provide very good quality audio, the bass is not very noticeable without the EQ, or if the Echo Buds are not well sealed with the correct adapter or fin. Once that is corrected, the audio sounds great, full, and rich, and while active noise cancellation doesn’t create absolute silence, it works very well.

On an airplane, for example, before the music was turned on, the engine could still be heard, but with music it was already completely hidden. On the street or indoors, ambient noise is filtered almost entirely, although the ambient mode activates the microphones for when it is necessary to be aware of the surroundings.