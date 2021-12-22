EFE.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that his country is not considering applying travel “restrictions” by intervening during a virtual meeting called by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, on the Omicron variable of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) reported in a statement that Ebrard explained that “Mexico is working on a booster vaccination plan for the eligible population and that there are no plans to impose restrictions on domestic travel so far.”

In addition, he urged the representatives of 17 countries to “maintain a message of prevention and vaccination.”

For its part, Blinken announced the intention of the United States Government to hold a new ministerial meeting at the beginning of next year, the Mexican Foreign Ministry detailed.

The US official stressed the need to “strengthen supply chains” for medical supplies, the “acceptance of different types of vaccines” against Covid-19 and the goal of having vaccinated 70% of the world’s population by the end of 2022.

According to the SRE, ministers and representatives from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Botswana, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the Union participated in the meeting. African, as well as diplomats from other countries.

The Mexican Government boasted this Tuesday of “a sustained reduction” of the Covid-19 pandemic with only 23 cases of the Omicron variant detected, so the country will celebrate Christmas without major restrictions.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has suggested “canceling or delaying” Christmas holidays due to the advance of Ómicron and the prevalence of Delta, so that European countries and regions of Brazil and the United States have implemented restrictions.

Mexico accumulates 3.93 million cases of Covid-19 and almost 300,000 recognized deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world, since the start of the pandemic.

