EFE.- The Mexican Government admitted that more resources and personnel are needed in the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) to attend to the record requests that have arrived in recent months.

“Comar has asked us to support them to accelerate the management so that they can reduce the resolution time,” said Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, during the daily press conference at the National Palace.

Foreign Minister Ebrard acknowledged that the body in charge of solving asylum requests cannot cope with the exponential increase in the number of applications received in 2021, when the largest numbers in history are already reported.

According to official figures, Mexico has registered 123,187 asylum requests before Comar, this represents an increase of 300% compared to last year’s numbers, when 41,230 were received.

The Mexican Foreign Minister pointed out that in 2022 more resources will be provided to the commission, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, through next year’s Budget, in addition to external support from the United Nations.

However, the 2022 Budget only contemplates an increase of 1,000,000 pesos (48,254 dollars) for Comar.

Ebrard’s statements come a day after the representatives of the migrant caravan complained to the National Migration Institute (INM) for considering that the Mexican Government has broken the agreement they reached last Thursday to regularize and allow their transit to U.S.

“It is not a matter of will, the law establishes it,” said Ebrard, referring to the demands of the migrants.

