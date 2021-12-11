Nutritiva.mx .- The consumption of grains in the daily diet is key to achieve a nutritional balance, said the doctor Diana Castañares, who highlighted that consuming at least 3 servings a day of whole grain products can reduce the risk for the development of some diseases.

The doctor participated in a webinar in which the presence of whole grains in the diet throughout history was addressed, as well as the most appropriate processes to obtain their greatest benefits and their impact on health.

The specialist in internal medicine and clinical nutrition explained that the intake of whole grains in the daily diet promotes a healthy microbiota, so consuming them can help reduce up to a 30% the risks of developing inflammatory diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus or even the incidence of cancer.

Regarding the importance of keeping the microbiota balanced, Dr. Castañares specified that “if the natural balance is disturbed, the manifestations can range from inflammation, metabolic or even neuropsychiatric disorders. For this reason, the microbiota is essential to exercise the functions of the organism.”.

Another speaker, the doctor Paris Aguilar Pineapple, specialist in food anthropology, stated that “The consumption of corn and wheat in the history of the Mexican population dates back to Mesoamerica, specifically when it comes to corn. Instead, wheat arrived with the colonizers as part of their culture, which over time grew and even for a long period white flour had a privileged consumption.”.

Regarding the consumption in Mexico of both grains, Dr. Aguilar highlighted that “The use of wheat for food, culinary, therapeutic and industrial purposes is more limited than that of corn, although both coexist in daily practices, a differentiated use of both foods persists”.

For her part, the doctor Maria Eugenia Steffolani, specialist in food science and technology, explained that “Whole grains and their future in bakery products is determined by the appropriate grinding, pearling and germination processes that allow obtaining better quality products and greater nutritional qualities, avoiding even the use of artificial additives”.

Dr. Steffolani highlighted the importance of the pearlization of grains as “an economical and feasible alternative to be applied in the baking industry. The pearl and sprouted grain flours allow to obtain bakeries with good volume, low firmness and a higher content of soluble fiber, minerals and bioactive compounds”.

Similarly, specialists agreed on the importance of including more and more whole grains in the diet as part of good practices. In addition, it represents an option that provides products with a greater amount of soluble fiber, amino acids, minerals and with anti-inflammatory effects.

DZ