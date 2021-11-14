Nutritiva.mx .-The World Diabetes Day It is celebrated on November 14, but unfortunately the numbers of diabetic and prediabetic people are on the rise. According to the most recent 2019 report from the International Diabetes Federation, more than 463 million adults worldwide suffer from diabetes, and that number is expected to increase to 700 million and the estimated expenditure to increase to 845 billion dollars for the year 2045. One in two adults has diabetes and does not know it. And another 374 million people are prediabetic.

According to the Mexican Federation of Diabetes AC, diabetes mellitus is the second leading cause of death in Mexico, Mexico has one of the highest national rates of death attributable to diabetes in the world (almost 15% of all deaths) .

Diabetes is a condition in which the sugar (or glucose) in the blood is at a high level. This is because the body does not produce or properly use insulin, a hormone that helps cells convert glucose (which comes from food) into energy. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not make insulin. In type 2 diabetes, the most common, the body does not make or use insulin properly. Without enough insulin, glucose stays in the blood and over time, this excess can lead to serious complications.

Research suggests that lifestyle modifications, such as increasing physical activity, losing excess weight, and making major dietary changes, not only help control type 2 diabetes, but, for those at high risk, can reduce the risk of developing it and even provide better long-term results than drugs.

When it comes to choosing snacks, almonds can be a simple and delicious eating strategy. A new study shows that eating almonds as a snack can help improve glucose metabolism in pre-diabetic adolescents and young adults in India.

This randomized controlled clinical trial sought to determine the effect of almond consumption on factors of metabolic dysfunction including blood glucose, lipids, insulin, and select inflammatory markers in prediabetic adolescents and young adults (16 to 25 years) residing in Bombay, India. . This randomized, parallel study involved 275 people (59 men, 216 women) with impaired glucose metabolism (prediabetes). At the start of the study, participants’ weight, height, and waist and hip circumference were measured, and fasting blood samples were taken. Participants also underwent a glucose tolerance test and lipid profiles were assessed.

The almond group (n = 107) ate 56 grams (approx. 2 one-ounce servings or ~340 calories) of natural almonds every day for 3 months. The control group (n = 112) ate a salty snack with similar caloric content commonly consumed by this age group in India. Both almond and salty snacks accounted for ~ 20% of the participants’ total caloric intake.

Throughout the study, participants were monitored to ensure they were complying with their snack consumption. At the end of the study, participants completed dietary intake assessments and the same measurements and tests were taken again.

In the almond group, the HbA1c level (a long-term blood sugar control measure that also serves as a criterion for diagnosing prediabetes and diabetes) decreased significantly compared to the control group. Improving blood sugar levels in the prediabetes stage can help prevent or delay the development of diabetes. Likewise, participants in the almond group had significantly lowered total cholesterol and harmful LDL cholesterol compared to the control group, while maintaining their protective HDL cholesterol levels.

“Lifestyle changes, including better nutrition and exercise, among adolescents and young adults have the potential to halt the progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes. The results of this study show that the change does not have to be radical: it simply Including an almond snack twice a day can make a difference. The results of the study are very promising in demonstrating how almonds improved total and LDL cholesterol levels, and lowered HbA1c levels after just 12 weeks of consumption.“Said the doctor Jagmeet Madan, Principal Investigator of the study, Professor and Director of the Sir Vithaldis Thackersey College of Home Science (Autonomous) at SNDT Women’s University (Mumbai).

In general, the nutrient profile of almonds is low glycemic and various nutrients include hunger-suppressing protein (6g / 28g), satiating fiber (4g / 28g), good fats, and vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E (7.3 mg / 28 g), magnesium (76 mg / 28 g) and potassium (210 mg / 28 g), in addition to their versatility and various forms, make them a perfect snack rich in nutrients for people with deficiency of glucose tolerance or type 2 diabetes.

DZ