I confess, I am Galician and I like seafood. Yes, although it sounds like a cliché, I surrender to a good plate of products from our land and especially if the recipe is from Baked scallops with cheese, a delicacy that if you have not tried it, you are already taking time. For me, I like one of the best baked fish and shellfish recipes that Galician gastronomy has.

In addition, it is so simple to prepare, that you are going to be wondering how you had not put this recipe into practice before. Although yes, has two secrets. For its preparation, you only need a very good product, even if it is frozen, and to make the sauce an excellent Galician wine, be it Albariño, Godello or Ribeiro, but never of a lower quality than the one that you will later serve in your glass to accompany the scallops.

We will start by washing our scallops very well, eliminating all the sand that they could have in case they were fresh. leaving them for at least an hour in cold water with a handful of salt. If the scallops are frozen, this step is usually not necessary as they practically no longer bring sand. Do not eliminate the orange parts of the shellfish as they are the corals, and they give the meat a delicious characteristic flavor. Then we start chopping the onion very finely and we chop the serrano ham into very small and equal pieces, I do this step with the food processor so that it remains very small. We put a saucepan on the fire with the oil and poach the onion until it is yellow for about twenty minutes, Stirring occasionally. Add the Serrano ham and let it sauté for two more minutes in the onion, making sure that it does not burn or rehash. Add the Galician white wine and let the alcohol evaporate for a few minutes, add the homemade fried tomato and let it all cook together for another twelve minutes. Rectify with salt. We preheat the oven to 190 degrees with heat up and down. We dry our scallops and place them in their shells again. Spread the sauce over the shells over the scallops, and sprinkle the breadcrumbs over them so that they form a crust on the surface and a little chopped fresh parsley if you like. Bake for fifteen minutes and grill for another five minutes, making sure they do not burn.

With what to accompany the gratin scallops

The Baked scallops with cheese They must be served very hot. To do this, arrange for each diner a plate with its corresponding shell to which we have added one or two pieces depending on the size of the mollusk. I recommend that you keep the shells from time to time because sometimes good pieces are found but without their shells, although they can also be served in individual clay pots in case you make us with them. They are simply delicious.

