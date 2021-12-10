Weeks ago we started to share with you recipe ideas for Christmas and in our weekly menu Today we are going to follow the trend with two menus for the Holidays. You will find them at meals on Saturday and Sunday, days when there is more time to cook and you want to give yourself a tribute.

Similarly, the breakfast, snack and dessert section that has been invaded by the Christmas spirit. Do not panic, our daily lunches and dinners are full of easy recipes so that cooking remains a pleasure and not a burden. You will find comforting soups and creams, light dishes and healthy preparations with which to take care of yourself and enjoy eating in equal parts.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Antequera orange baton

Friday

Saturday

Mexican polvorones or snowball cookies

Sunday

Appetizers and snacks

Josephinas Teaspoons of marinated mozzarella, sardine and basil Gazpacho blinis with ham and cheese cream

Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats

The breakfasts and snacks this week have been displaced by proposals of Christmas sweets and desserts that, we are sure, they will come in handy for the celebratory lunches and dinners that we have just around the corner. Here you can find recipes for less festive breads, cakes and desserts so that you don’t stop eating well and healthy.

Directly to the Paladar | Healthy and simple recipes on the weekly menu for December 6

Directly to the Paladar | Comforting recipes to beat the cold on the weekly menu for November 29