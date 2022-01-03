Heat the milk slightly until it is warm. Crumble the fresh yeast on top, add a pinch of sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix, cover with a cloth and leave to ferment for 30 minutes. Flavor the rest of the sugar by rubbing it with the orange zest. Place the strength flour in a large container, mix with the salt and form a hole. Add the yeast, the lightly beaten egg, the sugar and the orange blossom, and mix.

Add the creamy butter and mix well. Cover with a cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Mix vigorously by hand or with a mixer, adding a little flour if necessary, although better try to tame the dough when it seems too wet to have more tender buns. After a few minutes of kneading it will become more malleable and elastic.

Form a ball, place in a greased container and cover. Let it rise for a couple of hours, until double in size. Deflate slightly and separate into 10 portions of the same size. Knead each one a little and shape it round, rolling and pressing well at the base to create surface tension. Place them on two trays covered with parchment paper.

Brush them lightly with beaten egg, cover with plastic wrap and Let rise while the oven is preheating to 200ºC. Paint with egg again, decorate with sugar, almonds and candied fruits to taste. Bake for 10 minutes, lower the temperature to 175ºC and continue baking until about 30 minutes. They have to be well browned and the base sound hollow when hit.