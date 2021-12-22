One of our favorite sweets at Christmas parties are homemade truffles, in their classic elaboration or in a simple version in capsules. This time we have tried a variant by substituting the cream, the basic component, for tahini or tahini, thus achieving a version more nutritious and naturally lactose free, suitable for those who cannot or want to consume dairy or substitutes.

We have seen the idea on different occasions through Anglo-Saxon networks and we wanted to try it; Christmas parties were the ideal occasion, as they are a perfect sweet temptation to give or entertain guests. We suppose that they would also be delicious with another cream of seeds or nuts, but the tahini has a flavor more subtle than others such as peanut, and today it is easy to find. It is also usually more mellow and homogeneous.

To balance the intensity of the dark chocolate – try to use a top quality one – and the sesame flavor we have added Orange zestAlthough if it is not to your liking you can flavor the truffles with cinnamon, vanilla, orange blossom, cardamom, etc. If you prefer, substitute honey or syrup for liquid sweetener or simply do not add more sweeteners, taste and act accordingly to your taste and judgment.

Chop or chop the chocolate and melt in a water bath, over low heat, ensuring that no water enters the container where we are melting it. Stir with a spatula, teaspoon or pastry tongue to mix carefully and remove from heat. Combine the tahini with the syrup or honey in a shallow bowl, fine zest of a small half orange -without reaching the white part, better using a zeter Microplane- type, a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Add the melted chocolate and mix gently with a few rods, so as not to incorporate air, until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Read: Sobrasada gratin toasts with pear and goat cheese, easy cooking recipe Taste and adjust for sweetness or orange or cinnamon aroma if desired. Wait at room temperature for it to warm up before covering with plastic film, without touching the surface of the cream. Take to the fridge until solid to the touch, at least three or four hours. Prepare several containers with the batter that you want to give the truffles, and another where they will be placed, or truffle capsules. Have

little portions With a scoop such as melon or a teaspoon, roll with the mans and cover with toasted sesame, sifted cocoa, grated coconut, chopped nuts, etc. Keep in the fridge.

With what to accompany the chocolate and tahini truffles

We love taking dark chocolate truffles with after-table coffees and, if the occasion deserves it, some liquor or sweet wine. They are not very sweet, especially if we use a chocolate of high purity in cocoa, so they do not tire or cloying, and will be compatible during the holidays with a small piece of almond nougat or a homemade butter, taking advantage of the sesame. The touch of orange also makes a very good accompaniment to a fruity infusion or mandarin oranges as a snack.

