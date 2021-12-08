One more year we vindicate healthy Brussels sprouts as an excellent option for the Christmas garnishes, trusting that each time they are a more appreciated vegetable in our country. We particularly recommend giving them a chance by sautéing their leaves or taking them very chopped raw, as they will surprise the most skeptical, but in the face of festive menus we opted for the oven.

Combining cabbages and seasonal fruit It is something that will sound familiar to us if we think about our traditional Christmas red cabbage, so we knew in advance that the mixture would work very well with this recipe, of which we have seen many versions on Anglo-Saxon networks. The difficulty is minimal, as you just have to prepare the vegetables and fruit, mix them with just a few dressings and let the oven do its magic.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC with fan or 190ºC with heat up and down. Line a refractory dish with aluminum or non-stick foil if we want to save the scrubbing. Wash the sprouts, apple, and thyme, if fresh. Cut the cabbages In rooms, removing the thickest or ugliest bases that they may have, as well as the most damaged outer leaves. Cut the apple into small bite cubes, discarding the core, and mix both ingredients in the tray. The apple can be peeled or left as is. Add the raisins, thyme leaves and season. Add the vinegar and olive oil and mix well, distributing everything in a single layer. Bake for about 25-30 minutes, stirring a little halfway through cooking. If they get too dry, add more oil or a little water. Read: Crispy chickpeas with corn and grilled egg: healthy and complete recipe

With what to accompany baked Brussels sprouts

Conceived as garnish, the brussels sprouts with apple They will be a perfect accompaniment to other baked dishes, be it roasted meat and poultry such as turkey or fish, such as a good sea bass with salt. Nothing prevents us from also serving them as the first course on our menus or taking advantage of the recipe, or its leftovers, to eat something lighter the day after one of the great days of the festivities.

