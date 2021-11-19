His popularity may not be as great as it was in the 90s, but Earthworm Jim will be back soon with his own animated television series. The charismatic worm in a spacesuit will naturally be the protagonist of this series in which Interplay Entertainment has partnered with the Agency for the Performing Arts to carry it out.

Along with two other cadet worms and a large bull, the group will travel through space in order to search for Earth. We can see the same in the presentation trailer of this series with a quite comical touch and that helps us to get an idea of ​​how the animation of its chapters will be.

Earthworm Jim, Beyond the Groovy, the name that it will receive exactly, it is not really the first series of this franchise, since in the 90 another one of drawings that had a good handful of chapters was released. Even so, what he has always been known for has been for the video games that he starred in on various platforms during that time, including SNES and Mega Drive.





Even so, a couple of years ago it was also revealed that he was going to come back to life with a new installment for the Intellivision Amico console. In any case, K. Michel Parandi (XYZ: From Fire and Dust) will be the one who will lead the team along with Aaron billet, who has worked as a producer at Disney Insider, and Passion Pictures, to animate a few shorts and commercials.

At the moment no more details have been released, so we do not know how many chapters it will be divided into Earthworm Jim, Beyond the Groovy, as well as the date it will be released or where it can be seen.