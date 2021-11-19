Earthworm Jim is getting a new animated series

While the series of Earthworm jim has been absent from public attention for decades, this has begun to change. Not only is a new game already in development, but an animated series has been announced. Time to go back to the 90s.

According to Variety, Interplay has partnered with APA to create this series, this in collaboration with producer Aaron Billet and the animation studio Passion Pictures. However, at the moment there is no information related to its release date, or the actors involved. Here’s what Michel K. Parandi, TV and Film Project Initiative Leader for Interplay Entertainment Corp, commented:

“I remember loving Earthworm Jim as a kid. There is a lot of potential in this universe of stories: a galaxy full of animals fighting for power. Jim is an earthworm in a universe where Earth is nothing more than a myth. His struggle to find meaning is surreal and comical, but it is also relatable. “

At the moment that is all the information there is at the moment, and it is certain that it will be some time before more details related to this production are provided. In related topics, here you can see the first trailer of the new game of Earthworm Jim. Similarly, God of War artist has created a terrifying version of this character.

Editor’s Note:

I don’t think the world has a place for Earthworm Jim. Although this character is fondly remembered, his new game looks horrible and, although a new animated series inspired by this character does not sound bad, I do not think the public is interested in an earthworm that has been absent for more than two decades. .

Via: Variety