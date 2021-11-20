Interplay Entertainment confirmed that we will be seeing Earthworm Jim again in a new format. We tell you what is known about the series In this note!

In the 90s, if you had one Sega genesis or one Super nintendo surely you had the video game Earthworm jim. This game became one of cult among the gamers of all platforms, because the game was not only for Sega rather it began to be developed for other consoles. The company that has the rights to the character, Interplay Entertainment, announced the return of Jim but not in the way many expected.

Although it seems that if we will have a new game in the franchise, since Interplay said they will bring the franchise back as an exclusive game for Intellivision Amico, we can also see Jim in animated series format. Interplay has just set up its own television and movie studio, so it will take advantage of this new sector and bring the animated series of Earthworm jim.

The animation studio that joins the project is Passion Pictures and the project director already talked a bit about the series. “There is a lot of story potential in this universe: a galaxy full of animals fighting for power”explained Michel K. Parandi. Jim is a worm in a universe where Land in itself it is nothing more than a myth. His difficulty in finding the meaning of himself is surreal and fun, but at the same time you can identify with him ”.

But this is not the first animated series that we will have of the character. On nineteen ninety five, when the video game was on everyone’s lips, Warner Bros. developed a two-season animated series. The series has very few chapters, but what attracted the most attention was the actor who voiced Jim. The worm had the voice of Dan Catellaneta, who is known to be the voice of the very Homer Simpson.

In a tweet that followed to the ad, Interplay confirmed that the original creator of the video game is not involved in the series. And everything seems to indicate that he will not be involved in the new video game either. Doug tennapel, who created Earthworm jim, participated a bit in the new video game as a creative consultant. But it seems that TenNapel He is no longer part of the project as he made a couple of homophobic and racist comments on a podcast where he was invited.

At the moment, it is not known when the new installment of the franchise will arrive or when this series will be released. But everything seems to indicate that both projects are being developed in due time and that they will arrive when they are due.

