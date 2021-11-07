BEIJING (AP) – A storm earlier in the season covered much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, with snow, causing road closures and flight cancellations.

Temperatures dropped below zero degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) as a cold front passed from west to east. Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeast China suffered from continued wind and snowfall on Sunday, after the blizzard hit parts of Inner Mongolia and other areas to the west the previous day.

The National Meteorological Center had issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level on the four-color scale in China. Some areas were expected to accumulate more than 30 centimeters (11 inches) of snow.

Several stretches of expressway around Beijing were closed on Sunday due to snow.

Flights at the airport in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, were canceled on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. Some fast roads were closed in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and further west in Shanxi province, Xinhua said.