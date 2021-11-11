Early adopters of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) were rewarded with a five-figure airdrop

Early adopters of the cryptocurrency market have once again been rewarded for their courage and exploration after the popular Ethereum Name Service protocol, which issues non-fungible tokens that function as Ethereum addresses and web domains, distributed an airdrop for its new ENS decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) token.

The resulting airdrop resulted in an instant five-figure payday for many holders and there are those who would have registered multiple ENS addresses in multiple wallets, which means that some holders are in possession of a six-figure airdrop.

It was widely expected that an airdrop would be in the works for members of the ENS community, especially as the tactic has become more common throughout 2021 and became popular when Uniswap, a decentralized exchange, surprised users with a retroactive airdrop. at the end of 2020. ENS distributed 25 million tokens to domain owners, and the token is currently trading at $ 85 on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

ENS Token Distribution Chart. Source: ENS

The claims process for ENS tokens began at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 8, and qualified domain holders have until May 4, 2022 to claim their assigned tokens.

The number of tokens that each qualified user receives is based on a calculation that takes into account how long an address has had a domain, as well as the duration of the domain registration, with a limit of eight years.

The lower tier tiers have received an average of 200 ENS tokens, while the middle tier has received 500 ENS and the most active participants have earned 1,000 ENS.

Claiming tokens also requires the active participation of the domain holder, who has to vote on four articles of the ENS government constitution designed to get the new decentralized autonomous organization off to a solid start.

Users must also delegate their token voting power before gaining access to their tokens and Coinbase has become one of the top delegates in early voting.

The 5 best ENS delegates by vote. Source: Tally

ENS price action and total claims

CoinGecko data shows that in the short time ENS has been operating, its price has ranged from a low of $ 17.63 on November 9 to a high of $ 84.78 on November 10, meaning the lowest level airdrop low is now worth about $ 17,000.

1-hour chart of the ENS / USD pair. Source: CoinGecko

According to data from Dune Analytics, there are 137,689 addresses that are eligible to claim the airdrop, of which 62,634 have already completed the process and claimed 49.72% of the available offer.

ENS airdrop statistics. Source: Dune Analytics

This ENS airdrop marks one of the largest token drops of the year, behind the dYdX airdrop, which gave the decentralized derivatives exchange’s most active users a six-figure payday as the token’s value rose after its launch.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: