Electronics Arts, the creators of Star wars battlefront, EA Sports FIFA 16, Battlefield 4 and Inkfall, has a catalog of successful franchises throughout its history. Its solidity as a company is due to the fact that over the years has narrowed its focus to certain properties and types of experiences. Now, titles that have been frozen in time can see a little light after a leak.

The company se is preparing to bring to life one of his best titles, or at least that’s what Tom Henderson considers. On your personal account, the video game journalist claims EA is “bringing back a series of games that fans loved back in the day,” though did not specify anything He said he will be able to share more details soon.

Speculation now more than ever are the order of the dayAs Electronics Arts has under its command a rich range of IP. Burnout is one of the most talked about titles in the comments. East racing game is a fan favoriteAlthough its developer, Criterior Games, is currently developing Need for Speed, so the chances of it being Burnout decrease. Nothing could be further from the truth, EA has Codemasters at your disposal right now to turn to for this type of racing game. So it is not completely unreasonable to rejoin the industry with new titles.

Other franchises are those of SSX, one of the sports games, specifically of snowboard, more fun in the company because in addition to descending from the mountains, you can listen to all your favorite music while doing amazing tricks going down the Himalayas. Another speculation points to Medal of Honor, a shooter first person developed by DreamWorks Interactive. And finally, one of the most popular titles is Command and Conquer, which despite having a remastering, Electronics Arts has forgotten it even being one of the strategy games. most acclaimed by franchise users.

Lately EA is listening to its players, so try to dive into your old catalog in order to bring numerous sagas that remove the feelings of the users. An example of this is Dead Space, which a few months ago the development of a new versionwhile also working on a new skateboarding game. For now, all are rumors, but we will have to be attentive to see what the great Electronics Arts is up to.