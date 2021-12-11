Electronic Arts (EA) Sports predicts Verstappen’s win in F1 2021Check out the celebration of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner here.

EA Sports simulated the Grand Prix race of Abu dhabi and the epic showdown for first place between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the video game F1 2021.

The 2021 season of F1 has been more exciting than ever, especially for Mexico with the participation of the pilot Checho Pérez, who obtained third place in the Grand Prix of Mexico. Thus becoming the first Mexican to get on the F1 podium in his own country.

For its part, Hamilton of Mercedes and Verstappen of Red BullThey have won 17 races between them this season, the Dutchman notching nine wins to Hamilton’s eight and heading into the season finale technically tied on points.

Now, Codemasters and Electronic Arts Announce Simulated Race Pre-Abu Dhab Grand Prixi, to decide this season’s champion using F1 2021, the sport’s official video game.

“Max and lewis have delivered one of the most dramatic races ever witnessed in Formula 1. We could not have wished for a better end to the season, which now comes down to a final showdown for the title, “said Paul Jeal, Senior Director of F1 Franchises at Codemasters.

The game F1 2021, predicts Max Verstappen to win Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 to win the World Championship against his rival for the entire season, Lewis hamilton. The simulated race with F1 2021 shows the Dutch superstar emerging victorious.

“F1 2021 lets players compete like their heroes In addition, we invite everyone to share their best moments from the Abu Dhabi race on our social channels before the lights go out this Sunday, “said Paul Jeal.

For its part, Checho Pérez was in third place, getting his sixth podium of the season. Also in the top 10 were Valtteri Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes after this weekend, and the two drivers from Ferrari, ensuring the team’s third place in the constructors’ classification. Fan favorite Kimi Räikkönen was tenth in his final Formula 1 race, scoring one final point for himself and Alfa Romeo.