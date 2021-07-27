The franchises that EA Sports have up their sleeves generate a huge amount for Electronic Arts (like FIFA or Madden NFL), and it is by far the largest source of income that the company has right now. Although right now EA Sports reaches an audience of about 230 million users, it seems that they want to cover much more ground, and that is EA Sports is looking to expand into new business models within 5 years.

In an interview with the medium Axios, the general manager of EA Sports Daryl Holt explains that, in the next 5 years, they want to reach 500 million users, more than double the current number. It seems crazy, but according to Holt, They are studying it a lot, and to achieve it they plan to expand into new business models, while they are launching a series of sports games for all types of users.

While the FIFA, UFC and Madden NFL franchises are very profitable, EA Sports is looking to open up to new genres, such as with the purchase of Codemasters in order to take over F1, having another very famous sports genre under the name of EA Sports.