A statement from the CEO of EA Sports seems to suggest that the EA Sports games would be free to play after FIFA 22. EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts, develops and publishes sports video game series such as FIFA, NBA Live, and Madden NFL. The company has several projects coming in 2021, such as FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22. EA Sports recently revealed the release date for FIFA 22 and its cover star, along with an exciting gameplay trailer.

This year’s annual installment will utilize next-generation hardware to enhance the player experience, with EA’s new HyperMotion technology and proprietary machine learning to create a seamless and realistic football experience. The interesting thing seems to be the change in vision at EA. That EA Sports games would be free to play seems to support the rumor that FIFA 23 will be free-to-play. And this would be just the beginning.

In a interview with Axios, EA Sports CEO Daryl Holt responded to rumors that the company could move to a free-to-play model in the future. When asked about the EA Sports annual franchise launch model Like FIFA and Madden NFL, Holt explained that the model is not going to change anytime soon. However, it did acknowledge the fact that the video game industry is quickly giving up annual releases in favor of constantly updated direct service games.

Yes OK Daryl Holt has not confirmed that EA Sports games would be free to play after FIFA 22, his statement confirms that the company is aware of the trajectory of the industry, and will take action on the matter.