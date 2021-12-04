Battlefield 2042 continues to give something to talk about after its troublesome launch. Electronic arts has made important decisions at the level of its developers to rebuild the course of its important franchise.

On the one hand we have the departure of Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of DICE, developer studio of Battlefield, he will leave the studio after almost a decade with the company. Through his Twitter account he expressed that it is “One of the most difficult decisions of my life”.

My last decade with the team at @EA_DICE has been nothing short of amazing. There have just been so many great memories working with our teams. But I have now made one of the hardest decisions of my life, to leave DICE and Electronic Arts. pic.twitter.com/NVck19pSkh – Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) December 2, 2021

In a report by Gamespot the incorporation of Vince Zampella, to supervise and lead the franchise Battlefield in the future. Zampella is co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, the game’s developer studio Apex Legends and Titanfall.

On the other hand, it was announced that Marcus lehto, co-creator of Halo and director of a new EA development studio, will lead efforts to bring world-building and storytelling to Battlefield, according to the Gamespot report.

The future of Battlefield

In an interview that Zampella gave to Gamespot, explained that the future of the franchise will be based on being a “connected experience”, that is, on becoming a shared universe between different EA IP titles, where there will be stories and characters in common, with the player at the center Of action. The aim of this new perspective is to “make Battlefield«.

Battlefield 2042 It was released in November, the new installment had the characteristic of not including a single player campaign and being mainly focused on multiplayer mode, bringing battles of up to 128 players to the franchise.

Photo: EA

DICE released a last update for Battlefield 2042 which includes the game’s largest patch to date, which has 300 changes, bug fixes found by users as well as gameplay and accessibility improvements, as well as adding new features such as weekly challenges.

The first season of Battlefield 2042 will officially start in 2022